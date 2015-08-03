Spain's Abengoa to make a rights issue for 650 mln euros

MADRID Aug 3 Spanish energy company Abengoa
said on Monday it would issue shares to raise
capital by 650 million euros ($713 million) in an effort to cut
debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
The funds would be partly used to cut corporate debt by 300
million euros, Abengoa said in a statement.
Majority shareholder Inversion Corporativa IC will take part
of the issuance, Abengoa said, though did not say how much it
plans to acquire.
Abengoa also announced a divestment plan for 500 million
euros, 400 million euros of which was reported following results
on Friday.
($1 = 0.9114 euros)
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)