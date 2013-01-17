Abengoa says to halt production at two Nebraska ethanol plants

CHICAGO Jan 17 Abengoa Bioenergy will
temporarily halt ethanol production at two plants in Nebraska
due to "unfavorable market conditions," a company spokesman said
Thursday.
Abengoa has stopped accepting corn at the refineries in York
and Ravenna, Nebraska, and will idle the plants as soon as it
finishes processing grain stored at the sites, said Christopher
Standlee, executive vice president with Abengoa Bioenergy.
"This is a difficult decision that has become necessary as a
result of the continuation of unfavorable market conditions that
have been plaguing the industry throughout 2012," Standlee said,
adding the company intends to resume production at both plants
if market conditions improve.
"We are still very optimistic about the long-term future of
the ethanol industry, and we will maintain these Nebraska
facilities in a ready mode available for restart on short
notice," Standlee said.