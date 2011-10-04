UPDATE 1-Abengoa gets 300 mln euro investment from U.S fund

(Adds details, background)

Oct 4 Spanish engineer Abengoa said on Tuesday U.S. fund First Reserve had agreed to invest 300 million euros ($398 million) in the group.

The Spanish market regulator suspended trading in the engineer's shares ahead of the announcement.

The suspension is due to be lifted at 0830 GMT, the regulator said in a separate statement.

"While no specific binding agreement exists, Abengoa and FRC will look at the possibility of investing together on a case by case basis in the financing and promotion of infrastructure projects developed by Abengoa," the Spanish group said.

On Sept. 29, Abengoa won a $132.4 million loan guarantee for a biofuel, cellulosic ethanol project in the United States. ($1 = 0.753 Euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett and Paul Day; Editing by Sarah Morris)