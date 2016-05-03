版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 3日 星期二 16:25 BJT

Abengoa to carry out cost cuts affecting 10 pct of jobs in Spain

MADRID May 3 Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa said on Monday it plans to carry out adjustments as part of its restructuring programme which could affect up to 10 percent of its workforce in Spain.

The company, which is in debt talks with its creditors to avoid becoming the country's biggest ever bankruptcy, has around 5,000 workers in Spain and some 17,000 worldwide. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)

