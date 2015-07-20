RPT-Abengoa's liquidity questioned after treasury shares sale

(Repeats without changes to reach additional subscribers)
* Spanish firm sells off treasury stock to raise cash
* Follows borrowing of shares from parent in May
* Analysts and investors question liquidity position
By Robert Smith
LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Abengoa's liquidity situation has
been called into question by analysts and investors after the
Spanish concessions group sold off its treasury shares to raise
cash.
Citigroup placed 4.2% of Abengoa's Class B shares from the
company's treasury stock on Thursday, raising EUR97.6m for the
group. The sale leaves Abengoa with no remaining B shares in its
treasury.
"It suggests that they really need hard cash," said a hedge
fund investor.
The selldown of treasury shares, usually held as a buffer to
manage flows in a company's stock or to pay employee stock
options, comes despite company disclosures of a large cash
position, and several assets sales this year.
In its first-quarter results the company said it had EUR3bn
of corporate liquidity in March 2015. However, this figure
includes EUR1.3bn cash linked to "confirming lines" -
reverse-factoring bank facilities - allowing Abengoa to pay
suppliers within 180 days.
It also already includes its treasury stock in this
corporate liquidity, meaning the latest sale will not alter its
reported liquidity position. The company also classed EUR1.5bn
of short-term financial instruments as liquidity.
A spokesperson for Abengoa said that it had been holding
treasury stock to support hedging requirements on its
convertible bonds but that this is no longer needed.
"We have now decided to monetise those shares as they are
part of our liquidity position," the spokesperson said.
BORROWED STOCK
Recent activity in the company's treasury stock has also
drawn scrutiny in recent weeks. One bond investor noted that on
May 8 Abengoa borrowed 95m B shares from its majority
shareholder Inversion Corporativa, equivalent to around 10% of
its stock and worth around EUR275m at that day's market prices.
Inversion Corporativa is a holding company whose owners include
members of the families that founded Abengoa.
A note published by Berenberg's fixed-income sales and
trading desk this week argues that this share borrow raises
"questions [about the] excess liquidity" of Abengoa.
Abengoa borrowed the shares on the same day it agreed to
subscribe to 51% of the EUR600m capital raising at its US-listed
yieldco Abengoa Yield. The capital raising funded an acquisition
of project companies from Abengoa.
Several investors said they did not think this was a
coincidence, with the Berenberg note speculating that the shares
could have been used as collateral to back a margin loan to fund
participation in the capital raising.
"While there is no confirmation that the shares were indeed
used to get access to funding, it would be very surprising and
worrying at the same time," reads the note.
The Abengoa spokesperson said that the shares were borrowed
from and returned to Inversion Corporativa without using them as
a collateral or guarantee for any financing.
"We did not use the borrowed shares as collateral for bridge
finance to fund the EUR300m for the capital raise in May," the
spokesperson said.
Abengoa has turned to margin loans as a source of funding
elsewhere, pledging around 14% of Abengoa Yield's shares as
collateral for a US$200m two-year loan last month.
Standard & Poor's recently upgraded Abengoa's credit rating
to B+, however, citing its liquidity position as "adequate".
Berenberg's note in contrast states "we highly doubt that
there is any real available surplus cash", noting that S&P does
not class Abengoa's billions of euros of confirming lines as
debt.
BOND REPAYMENT
A second bond investor said the company may have sold its
treasury shares as an alternative to tapping a EUR375m 7% 2020
bond raised in April.
"As that's not really an option at the moment, I guess this
is the one easy lever they have to pull," he said.
Abengoa priced the bond at a 97.954 discount to yield 7% and
many expected the company to tap it for additional funds if its
price appreciated. But the paper has slumped in the secondary
market. It is now bid at 92.80 and yields 9%, according to
Tradeweb prices, having slipped as low as 89.50 earlier this
month.
The bonds were ostensibly raised to repay a portion of a
EUR500m bond maturing in March 2016, with then CEO Manuel
Sanchez Ortega telling investors at the deal's roadshow that
these notes would be tendered after the summer.
Abengoa said last month that it was now not likely to buy
back the bonds until the fourth quarter, however.
But the April bond proceeds were not placed into an escrow
account for this purpose. Also at the deal's roadshow, Abengoa
told investors that it had fully drawn a corporate loan
facility, leading some to question whether the bond's proceeds
were really put aside to repay the 2016 note.
The spokesperson said that debt repayments were usually
decided towards the end of the year and it is not common
practice to put funds in an escrow account.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, additional reporting by Jose Elias
Rodriguez in Madrid. Editing by Alex Chambers and Matthew
Davies.)