Abengoa refinances Elliott project loan

LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Abengoa has raised a new project
bond to refinance a bridge loan from US hedge fund Elliott
Management taken out two years ago to fund its Solaben 1 and 6
solar projects.
A special purpose vehicle called Solaben Luxembourg priced a
285m 3.758% December 2034 amortising bond on Friday via
Santander, Citigroup and Credit Agricole. Standard & Poor's
rates the bond BBB.
The bond is yet to settle but Abengoa has repaid Elliott,
according to a source.
The project bond suggests the company's recently announced
underwriting commitments for its equity capital raise have eased
pressure on its ability to raise non-recourse financing against
its assets.
Abengoa is selling Solaben 1 and 6 to its US-listed yieldco
Abengoa Yield.
IFR reported on Friday that Abengoa was seeking to refinance
the Elliott loan, which some investors thought could be
problematic given that the Spanish energy firm's corporate bonds
continue to trade at deeply distressed levels.
Abengoa's 375m 7% 2020 bond slumped to a cash price of
37.50 on Tuesday morning, equating to a yield of 39%. The bond
traded as high as 58 after the company announced details of its
rights issue last Thursday.
