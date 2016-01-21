New cash crunch looms for Abengoa as viability plan discussed

* Abengoa needs 500 mln euros to survive until March - source

* The firm has to find 90 mln euros by end-January - source

* A new viability plan is set to be approved next Monday

By Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano

MADRID, Jan 21 Spain's Abengoa needs 90 million euros within 10 days and 500 million euros by March 28 to avoid going bust, a source familiar with the matter said, a number that more than doubles initial calculations and raises new doubts over its survival.

The engineering and renewable energy firm is currently busy working on a viability plan that it hopes will convince creditor banks and bondholders to provide this emergency liquidity, the source also said.

Under the plan, due to be approved at a board meeting next Monday, Abengoa would focus on its engineering and construction business and sell non-core units, including its biomass energy subsidiary, and projects with low profitability or which need a lot of cash to develop, a second source directly involved in the talks said.

The Seville-based company would also aim to reduce its debt to around 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) from 9 billion euros currently, the second source also said, adding that banks and bondholders would have to accept a loss of about 70 percent on their debt and swap the remainder for equity.

"Current shareholders would be almost fully diluted and that's something the majority shareholder now clearly accepts," the source said on condition of anonymity.

A spokeswoman for Abengoa declined to comment.

Abengoa, which started out 70 years ago as a business to design and make electricity meters and is now a renewable energy giant operating in a dozen countries across four continents, is still controlled by the founding Benjumea family who controls 57 percent of the capital.

Their reluctance to loosen their grip on the firm has been a major obstacle in the past to finding investors to inject cash in the debt-ridden firm, forcing it to enter into pre-insolvency proceedings in November.

For that plan to work and for Abengoa to avoid bankruptcy however the group urgently needs new liquidity.

Until now, it had said it needed between 60 million and 70 millions euros every month to keep going, or about 200 million euros by March 28, the legal deadline to exit pre-insolvency or seek full creditors' protection.

"They need 90 million euros immediately. Further out, they need another 450 million to 500 million euros at the very least to make it to the end of March," said the first source.

"On those 500 million euros, 150 million to 200 million euros should come from asset sales and bondholders are ready to put in another 150 million to 170 million euros, but that still leaves a gap to plug. That will not be easy," the source added.