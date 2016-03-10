UPDATE 1-Abengoa agrees draft rescue in race to avoid insolvency

* Creditors to lend up to 1.8 bln euros under draft plan
* Existing creditors would get 35 percent of company
* Existing shareholders' stake would be cut to 5 percent
MADRID, March 10 Debt-laden engineer Abengoa
said on Thursday it had agreed a draft
rescue plan with creditors to cut debt and inject fresh cash, in
the latest attempt to avoid what could be Spain's biggest
bankruptcy.
Loss-making Abengoa, which started out 70 years ago as an
engineering business in Seville and expanded into clean energy
by taking on huge debts, entered pre-insolvency proceedings last
year when lenders refused to extend credit lines.
Under the proposal, creditors would lend up to 1.8 billion
euros ($2 bln) to the company over a period of five years,
giving them the right to 55 percent of the restructured company,
Abengoa said in a statement.
Simultaneously, around 70 percent of existing debt would be
swapped for equity, giving those creditors the right to 35
percent of the company, Abengoa said. Creditors who advanced an
additional 800 million euros in financial guarantees to develop
projects would get 5 percent of the restructured company.
A source close to the creditor talks told Reuters on
Wednesday that the majority of the loan would come from
bondholders with the remaining put up by banks.
However, several hurdles still need to be negotiated in the
company's race to avoid bankruptcy, the source said, as the
draft deal still needs to receive the backing of creditors
holding at least three quarters of Abengoa's debt.
The deal has been backed by creditors representing about 40
percent of the debt, the source said, and convincing the
additional 35 percent needed to push it through may prove
difficult before a March 28 insolvency deadline.
Existing shareholders, including majority stakeholder and
founding family member Felipe Benjumea, would dilute their
shareholding to 5 percent of the restructured company under the
proposal, Abengoa said.
However, this could be another difficult point to negotiate
in less than three weeks, as while Benjumea has agreed in
principle to cut his stake to 5 percent as part of the
restructuring, sources close to the company said nothing had
been signed and he could still change his mind.
($1 = 0.9119 euros)
