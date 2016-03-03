UPDATE 1-Abengoa's top shareholder ready for big dilution to unlock debt talks

* Majority shareholder ready to dilute stake to 5 percent
* Move paves way for Abengoa to receive new emergency cash
* Would also unlock talks on debt-for-equity swap, haircut
MADRID, March 3 The majority shareholder of
Spanish energy firm Abengoa is ready to have its
stake diluted to 5 percent in a bid to unlock new emergency cash
and facilitate a debt restructuring deal, four sources familiar
with the matter said.
Having last year entered into pre-insolvency proceedings,
the debt-laden company is racing to reach an agreement with its
banks and bondholders by March 28 and avoid becoming Spain's
biggest ever bankruptcy.
The sources said creditor banks and bondholders had set two
conditions prior to discussing a potential haircut, a
debt-for-equity swap and the injection of new liquidity to save
the firm.
The first condition was the departure of Felipe Benjumea,
who indirectly owns 51 percent of Abengoa, from the company his
father founded 70 years ago. The second was a dilution of his
stake to 5 percent.
Benjumea had already stepped down as executive chairman of
Abengoa in September but he remained as an adviser to his
successor until his contract was cut on Tuesday.
"It will now be possible to move forward with the debt
restructuring talks as such, negotiate the potential haircuts
and the debt-for-equity swap," one of the sources said on
condition of anonymity.
Abengoa declined to comment. It was not immediately possible
to reach Felipe Benjumea for comment.
The Seville-based firm started out 70 years ago as a
business designing and making electricity meters and now
operates solar power plants and has renewable energy projects
spanning four continents.
But its aggressive expansion into the clean energy business
since 2007 has been fuelled by taking on huge debts, which
brought the company to its knees this year when its lenders
refused to extend credit lines.
It reported on Monday a 1.2-billion-euro loss for 2015 and
said its gross corporate debt at the end of last year totalled
9.395 billion euros, up from 8.903 billion euros in September.
Talks between Abengoa and its creditors on a potential debt
restructuring have made little headway so far.
Separate sources said last month that a group of bondholders
was ready to inject 160 million euros in immediate emergency
liquidity and was ready to provide the 1.1 billion euros the
company needs over the next two years.
But they have asked to be guaranteed their investment by a
stake in Abengoa's U.S. affiliate Atlantica Yield which
had already been put as a collateral for a cash injection made
by the banks in December.
According to the same sources, the lenders were ready to
share this guarantee with bondholders but only after Benjumea
had left the company and he had accepted the share dilution.
