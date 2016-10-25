Spain's Abengoa says has creditor support needed to avoid bankruptcy

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MADRID Oct 25 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa said on Tuesday that its debt restructuring plan had the support of over 75 percent of its creditors, according to an preliminary tally, which should enable it to avoid bankruptcy.
Abengoa had been racing to get its creditors on board for its restructuring plan, under which new and old lenders will take control of the firm, by the end of the week.
Without approval from three quarters of its financial creditors, the indebted Seville-based company would have had to file for Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.
Abengoa said in a statement to Spain's market regulator that it would present the finalized restructuring to a court to be signed off in the coming days.
"The company ... estimates, after a provisional recount, that the restructuring contract has received the backing of well over 75 percent of financial creditors," Abengoa said. (Reporting by Angus Berwick, Editing by Sarah White)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
