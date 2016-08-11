Abengoa says reaches deal with creditors, sees 1.17 bln euros cash

MADRID Aug 10 Spanish renewable energy and
engineering firm Abengoa said on Thursday it had
reached a restructuring deal with its main creditors aimed at
slashing its debt and avoiding bankruptcy.
The Seville-based company - which was tripped up by its
large debt pile after borrowing heavily to fund its rapid
expansion plans - has been negotiating with lenders since last
November.
The company said the deal proposes to convert 70 percent of
current credits into 40 percent of the capital of the
restructured company. Abengoa will receive a cash injection of
1.17 billion euros.
Abengoa had been granted an extension by a court until the
end of October to get 75 percent of its creditors to back its
proposal to slash debt in return for fresh cash. It did not
specify on Thursday how many creditors have so far agreed to the
resctructuring plan.
(Reporting by Axel Bugge, editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)