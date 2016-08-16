REFILE-Abengoa expects backing of creditors for restructuring by Sept. 30

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Changes dateline to Madrid)
MADRID Aug 16 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa expects to win the support of 75 percent of its creditors for a restructuring plan by Sept. 30, it said in a presentation on Tuesday.
The company needs that level of backing from all its creditors to go ahead with a restructuring plan, which it presented last week to its main creditors, in order to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy. (Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Catherine Bennett)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.