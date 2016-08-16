版本:
2016年 8月 17日

REFILE-Abengoa expects backing of creditors for restructuring by Sept. 30

MADRID Aug 16 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa expects to win the support of 75 percent of its creditors for a restructuring plan by Sept. 30, it said in a presentation on Tuesday.

The company needs that level of backing from all its creditors to go ahead with a restructuring plan, which it presented last week to its main creditors, in order to avoid becoming Spain's biggest ever bankruptcy. (Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Catherine Bennett)

