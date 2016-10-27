Abengoa U.S. unit's creditors demand financial details

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 27 Creditors of a bankrupt U.S.
subsidiary of Abengoa SA demanded more details on the
unit's financial accounts on Thursday, even as a bankruptcy
judge said the company could move forward with its plan to exit
Chapter 11 protection.
Abeinsa Holding Inc is one of several U.S. subsidiaries of
the Spanish company Abengoa that filed for Chapter 11 this year
while the Seville-based renewable energy and engineering group
negotiated a high-stakes plan to avoid its own bankruptcy.
The U.S. bankruptcies have been clouded by creditor
complaints that the parent drained its foreign businesses of
cash and assets, prompting demands for disclosure of financial
documents and records of intercompany transactions.
Creditors need to see individual financial accounts to
determine if U.S. entities had been "kicking money" to the
parent, said Alan Smith, a creditor lawyer, at a hearing on
details of the group's reorganization plan in U.S. Bankruptcy
Court in Delaware.
Smith was representing Portland General Electric, which
removed Abeinsa from a contract to build a gas-fired power plant
in Oregon last year after parent Abengoa began pre-insolvency
talks in Spain.
Abeinsa lawyer Craig Martin said at Thursday's hearing that
individual financial information would be made available in
coming weeks.
Abengoa, with a complex web of subsidiaries across the
globe, ran into debt trouble after a decade-long aggressive
expansion into renewable energy.
The company won preliminary support for a $10 billion
restructuring plan on Tuesday as part of a global agreement that
is intertwined with the reorganization of its U.S. units.
Abeinsa's reorganization, for example, hinges on a $20
million contribution from the parent. Abengoa offered the money
in exchange for retaining its equity stake in the U.S. group and
being released from potential fraudulent transfer claims
involving another U.S. subsidiary, Nasdaq-listed Atlantica Yield
Plc.
"Creditors are keeping the pressure on Abengoa by demanding
additional financial disclosures, potentially foreshadowing
difficulty at the confirmation hearing," said Joshua Friedman, a
legal analyst for Debtwire.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey will hold a hearing on one
creditor's request for an independent court-ordered examiner to
investigate potential conflicts of interest on Nov. 16. A
hearing to confirm Abeinsa's reorganization is set for Dec. 6.
The parent's restructuring agreement still needs approval
from a Spanish court, which Martin said was expected during the
first two weeks of November.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Bill Rigby)