Role of Abengoa in spotlight at U.S. bankruptcy showdown

WILMINGTON, Del./CHICAGO Dec 6 A leading U.S. subsidiary of Abengoa SA heads to court on Tuesday to seek approval for a bankruptcy exit plan that opponents argue violates the law by prioritizing the Spanish parent and its international backers ahead of U.S. creditors.

Abeinsa Holding Inc is one of dozens of global Abengoa subsidiaries that filed for U.S. Chapter 11 and 15 bankruptcy this year while their Seville-based renewable energy parent thrashed out a debt restructuring deal in Spain to avoid its own bankruptcy.

The U.S. subsidiaries, which range from small ethanol plants to construction and engineering firms like Abeinsa, were guarantors of $10 billion of debt held by the parent, creating one of the most complex cross-border restructurings of the past decade.

A Spanish court approved Abengoa's restructuring agreement last month, giving a group of lenders including Spain's Santander equity in exchange for debt. Now the company needs a U.S. court to approve the plan and repayment terms for creditors of the U.S. subsidiaries.

To win U.S. creditor support, Abengoa has proposed investing over $30 million cash in exchange for retaining full control of the U.S. units, allowing the Spanish company to maintain its position in one of its most important markets.

Generally, U.S. bankruptcy law requires a shareholder to relinquish its entire investment if creditors are not paid in full. Abeinsa's creditors are expected to receive only pennies on the dollar.

A long list of creditors including insurers, utilities, contractors and government entities objected to the U.S. reorganization plan last week, arguing that the terms favor Abengoa and protect it from lawsuits.

An Abeinsa lawyer said at a hearing on Monday that the company had resolved most of those complaints ahead of Tuesday's hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware to confirm the plan.

Remaining holdout creditors as of Monday included Portland General Electric Company and a group of insurers.

The U.S. reorganization has the backing of Abeinsa's official committee of unsecured creditors, which can often sway a judge to approve a plan. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)