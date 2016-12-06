UPDATE 1-Abengoa's U.S. unit, holdout creditor spar over bankruptcy plan

(Recasts throughout with outcome of hearing)
By Tom Hals and Tracy Rucinski
WILMINGTON, Del./CHICAGO Dec 6 A U.S.
subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy firm Abengoa SA pressed a
judge on Tuesday to approve its plan to exit bankruptcy over
objections from a holdout creditor, who said the plan violated
U.S. law by favoring the company's foreign parent.
After more than three hours of testimony and arguments, U.S.
Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey in Wilmington, Delaware, said he
wanted additional written submissions from the parties. He did
not say when he would rule.
Abeinsa Holding Inc is one of dozens of global Abengoa
subsidiaries that filed for U.S. Chapter 11 and 15
bankruptcy this year while their Seville-based parent thrashed
out a debt restructuring deal in Spain to avoid its own
bankruptcy.
The U.S. subsidiaries, which range from small ethanol plants
to construction and engineering firms like Abeinsa, were
guarantors of $10 billion of debt held by the parent.
"This (plan) allows the debtor to give creditors a
meaningful recovery with substantial upside and gives Abengoa a
fresh start in the United States," said Abeinsa lawyer Richard
Chesley at Tuesday's hearing. "It brings to prompt conclusion
one of the most complex Chapter 11 and cross-border
restructurings in recent memory."
A Spanish court approved Abengoa's restructuring agreement
last month, giving a group of lenders including Spain's
Santander equity in exchange for debt.
Under the U.S. plan, Abengoa will invest more than $30
million cash in exchange for retaining full control of the U.S.
units.
The lone objecting creditor, Portland General Electric Corp
, argued the plan violated U.S. bankruptcy law, which
requires a shareholder to relinquish its entire investment if
creditors are not paid in full. Abeinsa's creditors are expected
to receive only pennies on the dollar.
Portland General Electric is involved in litigation with an
Abengoa affiliate over a botched power plant project and its
lawyer, Al Smith, argued the various bankrupt Abengoa affiliates
hold more cash than the parent is investing to retain control.
"Every penny that is going into this plan, which is
purportedly from Abengoa, is coming from the debtors
themselves," Smith said.
Chesley countered that the cash was held by Abengoa units
that had few creditor claims, and the excess rightfully belonged
to the parent.
The U.S. affiliates won over a group of insurers prior to
the hearing by offering added payouts.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Brown)