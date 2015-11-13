Spain's Abengoa posts 194 mln eur loss in year to September

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 5
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MADRID Nov 13 Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa said on Friday it had made a 194 million-euro ($209 million) loss in the year to September, after writing down the value of its stake in its Abengoa Yield subsidiary.
The falling share price of U.S. listed Abengoa Yield, which groups together some of the company's power assets, prompted the adjustment, Abengoa said.
The company said it would publish its full nine-month earnings later on Friday. Abengoa is gearing up for a rights issue to cut debt, and last Sunday said it was bringing in a steel company as its new main shareholder. ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth likely rebounded in April and wages increased, pointing to a further tightening in labor market conditions that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.
NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY, May 5 Sweeping energy reforms have turned Mexico into one of the world's most attractive offshore prospects, but one segment is getting no love from U.S. investors: the nation's aging refineries.