Spain's Abengoa posts 9-month profit loss of 5.4 bln euros

MADRID Nov 14 Spanish energy firm Abengoa reported a nine-month net loss of 5.4 billion euros ($5.80 billion) on Monday, the week after a court signed off on its debt restructuring plan which should allow it to avoid bankruptcy.

The Seville-based company said the profit loss was due principally to huge provisions on deteriorating assets and the slowdown of its business over the past year as it has sold of assets and slashed its workforce to keep afloat.

Abengoa's nine-month core profit - or earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA) - was a loss of 90 million euros. Last year, Abengoa reported a nine-month net profit loss of 194 million euros.

The company said in October its restructuring plan had received the backing of over 75 percent of its creditors, the level needed to avert filing for Spain's biggest-ever bankruptcy.

Abengoa said on Monday its gross debt remained above 9 billion euros as of the end of September. ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Andres Gonzalez)