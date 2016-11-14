Spain's Abengoa posts 9-month profit loss of 5.4 bln euros

MADRID Nov 14 Spanish energy firm Abengoa
reported a nine-month net loss of 5.4 billion euros
($5.80 billion) on Monday, the week after a court signed off on
its debt restructuring plan which should allow it to avoid
bankruptcy.
The Seville-based company said the profit loss was due
principally to huge provisions on deteriorating assets and the
slowdown of its business over the past year as it has sold of
assets and slashed its workforce to keep afloat.
Abengoa's nine-month core profit - or earnings before
interest, tax, debt and amortization (EBITDA) - was a loss of 90
million euros. Last year, Abengoa reported a nine-month net
profit loss of 194 million euros.
The company said in October its restructuring plan had
received the backing of over 75 percent of its creditors, the
level needed to avert filing for Spain's biggest-ever
bankruptcy.
Abengoa said on Monday its gross debt remained above 9
billion euros as of the end of September.
($1 = 0.9314 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Andres Gonzalez)