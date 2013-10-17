版本:
Spain's Abengoa to raise 450 million euros with U.S. share offer

MADRID Oct 17 Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa will raise 450 million euros ($607 million) by issuing shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange, the company said in a statement released on Thursday by Spain's market regulator.

Abengoa, which had initially hoped to raise 385 million euros through the operation, will issue 250 million new shares at a price of 1.8 euros each, it also said.
