Abengoa fiasco leaves S&P red-faced

* Agency in crosshairs after Abengoa missteps

* Warning signs ignored

* Follows mishandling of Globo

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - The unravelling of Abengoa's finances has put Standard & Poor's in a very awkward position, having upgraded the Spanish firm six months ago and kept it on a stable outlook right until it began insolvency proceedings.

The episode throws into question the rating agency's ability to spot liquidity problems at companies with complex capital structures. This is particularly important as signs indicate the credit cycle is turning, with S&P itself predicting a rise in European public corporate defaults next year.

"We rate more than 4,500 corporates, but not all will perform as we expect," said S&P in a statement to IFR.

Abengoa certainly did not perform as the agency expected.

S&P upgraded its long-term rating one notch to B+ on June 30, citing an expectation that the company's management would "execute various actions to reduce debt over 2015".

The company's then CEO described the upgrade as "the validation of [Abengoa's] financial plan" in a press release.

But several incidents suggest the company's finances were becoming increasingly stretched behind the scenes.

Abengoa borrowed around 275m of stock from its main shareholder Inversion Corporativa in May. Management considered using the shares as collateral to raise further debt, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, but returned them after changing their mind.

On June 29 - the day before S&P's upgrade - Abengoa raised a margin loan against a 14% stake in its US-listed yieldco. Then, on July 17, Abengoa sold off all of the B shares in its treasury stock to raise cash, which IFR reported prompted analysts and investors to warn of an impending liquidity crunch.

Two weeks later, Abengoa slashed its free cashflow guidance in half and announced it would have to raise 650m in equity.

STABLE SITUATION?

But despite this rapidly deteriorating situation, S&P affirmed Abengoa's B+ rating in September, keeping the firm on a stable outlook.

"What were they thinking?" asked one credit analyst at an asset management company. "It was clear this was not a stable situation."

Abengoa had to begin insolvency proceedings on November 25 after a potential investor said it would not inject fresh capital into the firm, prompting S&P to finally downgrade its rating. It was slashed five notches to CCC-.

"Clearly, this was a significant rating action," S&P said.

One high-yield portfolio manager described S&P's approach to Abengoa as "total nonsense".

"They gave them full credit for a rights issue that hadn't been executed and, before that, for a debt refinancing when money hadn't been put in escrow," he said.

Abengoa raised a 375m bond in April, ostensibly to repay part of a 500m note maturing in March 2016. But the proceeds were not put into an escrow account for this purpose and Abengoa ultimately never repaid any of the 2016 bond.

BIG MISTAKES

The credit analyst said S&P's mishandling of Abengoa is particularly embarrassing as it follows the agency's decision to award Globo plc a BB- rating.

The rating was awarded in June but in October the tech firm's CEO admitted to misrepresenting the company's financial situation. The company fell into administration days later.

"It's two big mistakes made in a couple of months; it reflects very badly on them," said the analyst.

S&P said that it was not its role to conduct "due diligence" on information provided by issuers.

"Ratings firms are not auditors or investigators," the agency said.

But a BB- rating put Globo in the top tier of sub-investment-grade companies, on a par with international carmaker Fiat Chrysler, for example.

Fiat raised a five-year US dollar bond at a yield of 4.5% in April. In contrast, Globo was unable to sell a US$130m five-year deal, even after offering investors a 10.375% area coupon with a steep 94 original issue discount.

"God knows how they got that rating, it was an absolute farce," said the portfolio manager.

S&P said its corporate credit ratings "continue to serve as effective indicators of relative credit risk", arguing that there is a close correlation between ratings and defaults.

"In the case of these two issuers, they were never rated investment grade: Abengoa's highest rating was B+, while Globo's highest rating was BB-," S&P said.

But the two incidents highlight the benefit of the doubt ratings agencies such as S&P give sub-investment-grade borrowers.

In December last year, for example, IFR reported that Abengoa's management appeared to have publicly contradicted statements made to S&P about the timing of a sell-down of its Abengoa Yield stake.

An S&P spokesperson said at the time that despite these contradictory statements, the report on Abengoa would remain unchanged as it was based on information provided in discussions with the company's management.

"The agencies depend a lot on projections given to them by management," said a leveraged finance banker.

"It's not uncommon for banks to advise companies to 'lean in' to their rating," he added, referring to the tendency to present an overly optimistic picture of their finances. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)