版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch shares down 7.1 pct premarket

NEW YORK May 24 Abercrombie & Fitch Co : * Shares down 7.1 percent in premarket trading after results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐