UPDATE 1-Abercrombie margins take hit on holiday discounting

Feb 15 Abercrombie & Fitch Co's need to slash prices during the competitive holiday season coupled with higher cotton costs took a heavy toll on its gross margin, the clothing chain said on Wednesday.

Gross margin, a gauge of how profitable sold goods are, fell 7.5 percentage points to 56.1 percent of sales during the quarter that ended Jan. 28.

On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Mike Jeffries blamed "highly aggressive promotional environment" for being unable to raise prices to counter the effect of the higher costs to make the clothes it sells.

Jeffries said he remained "cautious" about sales and pricing trends for the current fiscal year. Still, he said lower cotton prices would reduce the pressure on margins.

Abercrombie, which primarily caters to teenagers and young adults, said sales at its namesake stores open at least a year fell 4 percent during the period that included the Christmas season.

A warm winter has also hurt the retailer of preppy basics, as shoppers have not bought as many sweaters, fleeces and other winter gear as expected.

Heading into the holiday season, the company discounted heavily in the United States while raising prices at its international stores, which have long been called its growth drivers.

The chain reiterated its forecast given earlier this month of earnings of share between $3.50 and $3.75 with same-store sales flat.