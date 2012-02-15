UPDATE 1-Abercrombie margins take hit on holiday discounting

* Gross margin down 7.5 points to 56.1 percent of sales
* Same-store sales seen flat in 2012
Feb 15 Abercrombie & Fitch Co's
need to slash prices during the competitive holiday season
coupled with higher cotton costs took a heavy toll on its gross
margin, the clothing chain said on Wednesday.
Gross margin, a gauge of how profitable sold goods are, fell
7.5 percentage points to 56.1 percent of sales during the
quarter that ended Jan. 28.
On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Mike
Jeffries blamed "highly aggressive promotional environment" for
being unable to raise prices to counter the effect of the higher
costs to make the clothes it sells.
Jeffries said he remained "cautious" about sales and pricing
trends for the current fiscal year. Still, he said lower cotton
prices would reduce the pressure on margins.
Abercrombie, which primarily caters to teenagers and young
adults, said sales at its namesake stores open at least a year
fell 4 percent during the period that included the Christmas
season.
A warm winter has also hurt the retailer of preppy basics,
as shoppers have not bought as many sweaters, fleeces and other
winter gear as expected.
Heading into the holiday season, the company discounted
heavily in the United States while raising prices at its
international stores, which have long been called its growth
drivers.
The chain reiterated its forecast given earlier this month
of earnings of share between $3.50 and $3.75 with same-store
sales flat.