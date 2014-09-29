Judge rejects settlement over Abercrombie & Fitch CEO pay

| Sept 29
Sept 29 A federal judge rejected a settlement of
a lawsuit challenging longtime Abercrombie & Fitch Co
Chief Executive Michael Jeffries' pay, saying it offered little
benefit to shareholders despite "serious" allegations of
wrongdoing.
The Aug. 29 settlement was meant to resolve claims that
Abercrombie should not have awarded Jeffries more than $140
million since 2007 and let him rack up "massive" travel
expenses, amid persistent sales declines and an underperforming
stock relative to other clothing chains.
But in a Friday decision, U.S. District Judge James Graham
in Columbus, Ohio said shareholders appeared to give up too much
in being subjected to the accord, which calls for governance
changes but no monetary payment or admission of wrongdoing.
"The court is unable to conclude that the proposed
settlement treats absent shareholders fairly," Graham wrote.
"The court's fundamental concern is that, given the seriousness
of the allegations ... the proposed settlement broadly releases
shareholders' claims for little, if any, consideration and
provides no monetary compensation to the company."
Mark Lebovitch, a lawyer representing the plaintiff City of
Plantation Police Officers' Employees' Retirement System, a
Florida pension plan, said: "We are acting immediately to
address and hopefully resolve the court's concerns." Lebovitch
is a partner at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann.
Jay Kasner, a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &
Flom representing Abercrombie, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Abercrombie declined to comment.
The decision came as U.S. judges more closely scrutinize
settlements of shareholder derivative lawsuits, which are
typically brought against executives and directors.
In a separate case, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in
San Francisco on Friday questioned a proposed settlement with
Hewlett-Packard Co officials over the botched purchase
of Britain's Autonomy Plc, saying the claims release "appears to
be staggering in its breadth."
Some of the proposed governance changes at Abercrombie
called for the naming of a chief ethics and compliance officer,
tying executive pay more closely to performance, and limiting
access to nonpublic data by Jeffries' partner.
The New Albany, Ohio-based company had this year already
changed some pay practices; added seven independent directors,
including four to resolve a proxy fight with hedge fund Engaged
Capital; and cut Jeffries' power by splitting the roles of
chairman and chief executive.
Graham alluded to this in addressing whether the settlement
might be seen as "collusive," giving the claims it disposed of
and legal fees awarded.
While "not branding" the settlement as collusive, Graham
nonetheless said it featured "a $2,775,000 payment to counsel, a
release that appears to be overbroad, no cash recovery for the
company or shareholders and corporate reforms that seem to be in
large part either already adopted or indefinite."
The case is City of Plantation Police Officers' Employees'
Retirement System v. Jefferies et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of Ohio, No. 14-01380.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)