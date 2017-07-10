FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sycamore got closest to acquiring Abercrombie & Fitch-sources
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
2017年7月10日 / 下午12点57分 / 1 天前

Sycamore got closest to acquiring Abercrombie & Fitch-sources

1 分钟阅读

July 10 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Sycamore Partners came closest to acquiring Abercrombie & Fitch Co, but could not meet the U.S. teen apparel retailer company's valuation expectations, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Sycamore agreed two weeks ago to acquire U.S. office supplies chain Staples Inc for $6.9 billion, the biggest deal in the buyout firm's history. That deal shifted its focus away from Abercrombie, the sources said.

The price Sycamore offered and the discrepancy with Abercrombie's valuation expectations could not be learned. Abercrombie could revisit a potential deal in the future, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Abercrombie and Sycamore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Abercrombie said on Monday that it terminated discussions with interested parties about a potential deal following a review. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)

