CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Abercrombie to create 6 new roles in management revamp - WSJ

Aug 18 Struggling teen apparel retailer
Abercrombie & Fitch Co is creating six new positions as
it restructures the management of its Abercrombie brand, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
The move is part of a strategy to organize executives by
brand rather than product, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1DZuCcr)
All except one of the new positions will be filled by
recently hired outsiders and the executives will report to
Abercrombie's brand president, Christos Angelides, the Journal
said.
Abercrombie said it would issue a press release at 8:30 a.m.
ET on Tuesday, but did not give further details.
Abercrombie tapped executives from Ralph Lauren Corp's
Club Monaco chain, PVH Corp, Kohl's Corp
and Carter's Inc for the new positions, WSJ said.
Abercrombie, once popular for the preppy clothing it sold
under its namesake brand, has struggled to revive flagging sales
with customers tiring of its logo-centric apparel.
The company, however, said in May that its business was
showing signs of recovery as sales of its Hollister-branded
clothes improved, suggesting that efforts to revitalize the
retailer may be starting to pay off.
The retailer is still looking for a permanent replacement to
fill the CEO post after Michael Jeffries stepped down in
December.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi and Kirti Pandey)