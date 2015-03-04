Abercrombie & Fitch profit falls by a third

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Mar 4 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said its quarterly profit fell by a third, hurt by low demand for its Hollister and namesake brands, discounts and a strong dollar.
The company's net income fell to $44.4 million, or 63 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $66.1 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 14 percent to $1.12 billion, while total comparable sales fell 10 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.