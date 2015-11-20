Abercrombie & Fitch quarterly profit more than doubles

Nov 20 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch
Co said its quarterly profit more than doubled as gross
margin improved due to fewer promotion and cost cuts.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $41.9
million, or 60 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct.
31, from $18.2 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue fell to $878.6 million from $911.5
million. Comparable sales fell 1 percent.
