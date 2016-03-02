Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch's comparable sales rise

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
March 2 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a surprise increase in quarterly sales at established stores due to strong demand for its Hollister branded clothing in the holiday shopping season.
Abercrombie said sales at stores open at least 12 months rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.
Analysts on average were expecting comparable sales to decline 0.10 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $57.7 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter, from $44.4 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $1.11 billion from $1.12 billion. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.