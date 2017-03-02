UPDATE 2-Abercrombie's Hollister posts surprise comparable sales growth

(Adds details, updates shares)
March 2 Abercrombie & Fitch Co's
Hollister posted its first quarterly comparable sales rise in a
year, suggesting the U.S. teen apparel retailer's efforts to
turn around its biggest brand were paying off.
Abercrombie's shares rose 7 percent to $12.50 in premarket
trading on Thursday.
The company has been remodeling Hollister stores, hiring top
designers and executives to help it keep up with the latest in
teen fashion to woo back shoppers lost to online retailers as
well as "fast fashion" brands such as Inditex's Zara.
Abercrombie on Thursday also forecast overall comparable
sales to improve in the year ending January 2018, with Hollister
expected to maintain or improve sales and the Abercrombie brand
expected to improve.
Hollister's collections in the holiday quarter looked
on-trend and attractive, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analyst Richard
Jaffe wrote in a pre-earnings client note.
Hollister, which makes up about 57 percent of Abercrombie's
net sales, reported a surprise 1 percent rise in comparable
sales, compared with the 0.7 percent decline analysts polled by
research firm Consensus Metrix had expected.
However, weak traffic at Abercrombie's flagship and tourist
locations drove a decline in overall comparable sales, which
fell 5 percent in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28.
The company also said it closed 54 stores in 2016, mainly in
the United States, and that it would shutter 60 stores this
year.
Net income attributable to Abercrombie & Fitch fell to $48.8
million, or 71 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from
$57.7 million, or 85 cents per share.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 75 cents per
share, in line with analyst's average estimate, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The retailer's net sales fell about 7 percent to $1.04
billion, slightly missing analysts' average expectation of $1.05
billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Gayathree Ganesan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)