CORRECTED-Abercrombie & Fitch reports better-than-expected sales

(Corrects net loss to "$810,000" from "$810 million" in
paragraph 2)
Aug 26 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch
Co reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped
by demand for Hollister and Abercrombie Kids brands.
Net loss attributable to the company was $810,000, or 1 cent
per share, in the second quarter ended August 1, compared with a
net profit of $12.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell to $817.8 million from $890.6 million, while
comparable sales fell 4 percent.
Analysts on average had expected sales of $811.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru;
Editing by Don Sebastian)