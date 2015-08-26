UPDATE 2-Hollister helps Abercrombie & Fitch post surprise profit

* 2nd-qtr sales $817.8 mln vs est. $811.5 mln
* Adj earnings/shr of $0.12 vs est loss of $0.05
* Shares rise as much as 16 pct
By Subrat Patnaik
Aug 26 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch
Co reported a surprise adjusted quarterly profit as it
benefits from the turnaround efforts at the Hollister brand,
sending its shares up about 16 percent.
The company had started offering trendier clothing such as
floral prints and revamped its Hollister stores after customers
moved away from its logo-centric apparel sold under the
Abercrombie & Fitch brand.
Although the company was painfully slow to react to changing
tastes, the management team is slowly getting a grip on the new
realities of retailing, research firm Conlumino's Chief
Executive Neil Saunders said.
Comparable sales at Hollister fell 1 percent in the second
quarter ended Aug. 1. Analysts had expected a bigger 4.7 percent
decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat said the company
does not expect logo-centric apparel to be a headwind any
longer. The company said in August last year that it would shed
the traditional line in North America, which was once popular
among teens.
Abercrombie, which is yet to find a permanent CEO after Mike
Jeffries left in 2014, hired designers and executives from top
brands such as Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld and Tommy Hilfiger
last week to breathe new life into the Abercrombie & Fitch
brand.
Second-quarter revenue fell 8 percent to $817.8 million, the
slowest decline in four quarters, helped by better demand for
dresses and jeans.
Analysts on average had expected sales of $811.5 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net loss attributable to the company was $810,000, or 1 cent
per share, in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of
$12.9 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents per share,
while analysts expected a loss of 5 cents per share.
Abercrombie & Fitch's shares were trading at $19.66 in early
trading on Wednesday. Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had
fallen about 40 percent this year.
