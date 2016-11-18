Abercrombie & Fitch quarterly sales fall again

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 18 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted its 15th straight drop in quarterly sales as fewer customers visited its stores.
Abercrombie & Fitch's shares fell 8.4 percent to $15.50 in premarket trading on Friday.
The company, whose brands include Hollister and abercrombie kids, said net sales fell 6.5 percent to $821.73 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $878.57 million a year earlier.
Sales at established stores fell 6 percent, while analysts on average had expected a 3.9 percent fall, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $7.88 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter, from $41.89 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
