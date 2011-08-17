Abercrombie & Fitch wants clothes off Jersey Shore

* Cast offered money to stop wearing A&F
* The Situation causing "significant damage"
NEW YORK Aug 17 Teen clothing retailer
Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) has offered money to get away
from what it sees as an undesirable Situation.
The preppy retailer has offered to pay cast members from
MTV's popular show "Jersey Shore" to stop wearing its clothes,
it said in a news release late Tuesday.
The company is "deeply concerned" that Michael "The
Situation" Sorrentino "could cause significant damage" to the
brand's "aspirational nature."
"Jersey Shore" features a cast of twenty-something Italian
Americans partying, tanning and complaining about their jobs at
a beach-front T-shirt stand.
The offer could be considered an abrupt about-face for a
company that previously sold T-shirts emblazoned with the
wording "The Fitchuation."
While seen as more of a publicity stunt than anything else,
the offer was mentioned in notes on Wednesday by Wall Street
analysts.
In a report titled "Jersey abs not welcome here," an
analyst noted that on the latest episode The Situation "proudly
(and loudly) wore a pair of neon green A&F sweatpants."
"No love for 'Jersey Shore!'" Nomura Securities Analyst
Peter Lejuez wrote.
Abercrombie also reported earnings that beat analysts'
expectations on Wednesday, prompting Wall Street Strategies
analyst Brian Sozzi to write: "Management may be correct in
asking (and offering to pay) the cast of 'Jersey Shore' to stop
donning its logo-wear. It doesn't need the infusion of MTV and
side-job dollars from the 'Jersey Shore' crew, if 2Q11 was any
indication."
Sozzi said he found the offer to be "counter to everything
the company stands for."
"They have half-naked teenagers standing in front of their
store," he said, adding that the attention would help sales for
the back-to-school season.
The Abercrombie release came from the company's Brand
Senses Department and was also on the company's corporate
website. The company did not immediately return a phone call or
email request for further comment.
(Reporting by Roy Strom)