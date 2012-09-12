版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 02:16 BJT

BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch shares jump after trade halt

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Abercrombie & Fitch Co : * Shares jump 7.3 percent following resumption after trade halt

