Abercrombie posts bigger quarterly profit

BRIEF-Vexim announces another major step towards SpineJack commercialization in US
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
Nov 14 Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as the teen clothing retailer got help from lower cotton prices and improved demand in international markets.
For the third quarter ended Oct. 27, Abercrombie earned $71.5 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with $50.9 million, or 57 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.
Sales rose 9 percent to $1.17 billion, led by a 37 percent rise in international markets.
The chain has lost shoppers to American Eagle Outfitters Inc , Aeropostale Inc and Gap Inc in the last year as it struggled to keep up in terms of fashionable merchandise to its deal-seeking clientele.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA
LONDON, Feb 21 Russian state oil firm Rosneft has become the first major oil firm to pre-finance crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan, joining trading houses in the race for crude from the semi-autonomous region.
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd