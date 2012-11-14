版本:
2012年 11月 14日

Abercrombie posts bigger quarterly profit

Nov 14 Abercrombie & Fitch Co posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday as the teen clothing retailer got help from lower cotton prices and improved demand in international markets.

For the third quarter ended Oct. 27, Abercrombie earned $71.5 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with $50.9 million, or 57 cents a share, in the same quarter last year.

Sales rose 9 percent to $1.17 billion, led by a 37 percent rise in international markets.

The chain has lost shoppers to American Eagle Outfitters Inc , Aeropostale Inc and Gap Inc in the last year as it struggled to keep up in terms of fashionable merchandise to its deal-seeking clientele.

