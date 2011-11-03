UPDATE 2-Abercrombie's sputtering flagships sink shares

* Abercrombie shares down 22 pct, Japan, Canada sales down

* Aeropostale ups Q3 EPS view, shares up almost 18 pct (Adds Aeropostale, analyst comment; updates shares)

Nov 3 Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF.N) shares fell 22 percent on Thursday after the teen retailer said sales had fallen at its European flagship stores, which are the anchor of its international expansion strategy.

In contrast, rival Aeropostale's ARO.N shares jumped nearly 18 percent after it raised its quarterly profit forecast, citing better-than-expected margins that limited the damage of a sharp sales drop.

Overall, Abercrombie's sales at stores open at least a year rose 7 percent in its most recent quarter, helped by strong U.S. sales during the back to school period.

But sales in Europe slowed and in Canada and Japan, they fell.

Abercrombie shares were down $16.40 to $57.64 in afternoon trading.

The retailer currently has about five overseas flagship stores and plans to have 20 by the end of next year, including in new markets like Hamburg, Germany.

"We choose to move to the sidelines until it is proven that the international growth strategy is as robust and promising as we had earlier believed," said Adrienne Tennant, a managing director at Janney Capital Markets.

On Abercrombie's quarterly call with Wall Street analysts in August, Chief Executive Mike Jeffries said he was "pleased" with the flagships' performance

The company has said that in Europe, its strategy would be to open select large, flagships rather than peppering the market with regular size stores.

Abercrombie also said the average price per unit was flat in its third quarter, suggesting it has not been able to raise prices as needed, in contrast to the previous quarter.

S&P Capital IQ lowered Abercrombie to hold from buy, citing international sales weakness.

Aeropostale raised its outlook because of what is said is its better handle on its inventory levels heading into the holiday shopping season.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Edward Yruma said in a research note that gross margins, which have fallen but were stronger than expected, "are in the process of achieving a floor."

Aeropostale now expects earnings of 27 to 28 per share when it reports third quarter results at the end of the month, up from a previous range of 9 cents to 15 cents, and well about the 12 cents Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aeropostale reported quarterly same-store sales were down 9 percent. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)