BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Q3 earnings $0.52/share excluding items

Nov 21 Abercrombie & Fitch Co :
* Abercrombie & Fitch reports third quarter results board of
directors declares
quarterly dividend of $0.20
* Q3 earnings per share $0.52 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.20
* Sees FY adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.50
* Q3 sales fell 12 percent to $1.03 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.06 billion
-- Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says total comparable sales for the third quarter, including
direct-to-consumer sales, decreased 14%
* FY earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says results for the quarter included a tax benefit of $0.06
per share
related to certain discrete tax matters
* Says projected low double digit decrease in comparable sales
for the fourth
quarter
* Says "results for the third quarter reflect weakness in
top-line performance,
which we expect to continue in the fourth quarter"
* Says continues to expect to close approximately 40-50 stores
in the U.S.
during fiscal 2013
* Says estimates to incur pre-tax charges of about $90 million
related to the
restructuring plans for the gilly hicks brand
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage