版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 19:14 BJT

Abercrombie & Fitch same-store sales fall 15 percent

May 24 Abercrombie & Fitch Co on Friday said quarterly comparable sales fell 15 percent, which the company blamed in part on inventory shortages.

For the first quarter ended May 4, the teen clothing retailer said its loss narrowed to $7.2 million, or 9 cents per share, from $21.3 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐