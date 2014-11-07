Abercrombie & Fitch estimates profit below analysts' expectation

Nov 7 Abercrombie & Fitch Co estimated
quarterly profit and sales below analysts' expectations as fewer
customers visited its stores and demand fell for its logo-based
clothing.
The company, which sells teen apparel under brands such as
Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, estimated adjusted profit of
40-42 cents per share and revenue of $911.4 million for the
third quarter ended Nov. 1.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 67 cents per
share and sales of $982.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)