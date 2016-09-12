UPDATE 2-Aberdeen cash buffers raised by regulator; dividend seen safe

* Aberdeen told to hold 475 mln stg, up from 335 mln
* Firm had 553 mln stg in cash at end-March
* Credit Suisse analysts see no hit to dividend
By Maiya Keidan and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 12 Aberdeen Asset Management
must increase the minimum amount of cash it holds as a
regulatory capital buffer after changes to the way Britain's
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) models potential risks, the
firm said on Monday.
It is the latest sign of how regulators are taking a closer
look at an asset management sector that has expanded since the
2007-09 financial crisis, while banks have shrunk.
The suspension of property funds by Aberdeen and others
after Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union also
raised questions about the sector.
The FCA raised Aberdeen's total regulatory capital minimum
to about 475 million pounds ($631 million) from a previous
required level of 335 million, although the firm had chosen to
hold at least 100 million pounds more than that.
At end March, Aberdeen held 553 million pounds in cash.
The firm said as a result of the FCA's new guidance it would
do away with its previous policy of holding at least 100 million
pounds in excess capital but did not provide details.
The FCA's decision followed a periodic review of Aberdeen's
capital position and changes to the way the regulator factored
in insurance and unquantifiable risks when modelling risk, the
firm said in a statement.
The FCA had no comment.
The watchdog has ruled that the asset management sector can
no longer insure itself against some risks and must instead hold
capital to cover them, a person familiar with the matter said.
In addition, the FCA looked at whether asset managers should
hold extra capital to cover firm-specific risks.
Aberdeen says these two factors contributed "roughly" equal
amounts to the capital hike.
It appears to be the first to make an announcement on the
outcome of the FCA's sector-wide scrutiny.
Analysts at Credit Suisse, in a note to clients, said
Aberdeen's comfortable first-half cash buffer of 218 million
pounds above that required and favourable market moves meant
there was a "good chance" its dividend would be maintained.
"It seems the FCA's regulatory gaze has now fixed upon the
asset managers and so we would be surprised if Aberdeen is alone
amongst its peer group in being required to hold more capital,"
they said.
"Aberdeen's prudent decision to hold a capital buffer has
been vindicated and, save for a material downturn in markets, we
expect shareholders will benefit via dividend stability."
Asset managers are also waiting for the FCA's review of fees
in the sector.
($1 = 0.7531 pounds)
