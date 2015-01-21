Aberdeen CEO sees room for small acquisitions

DAVOS Switzerland Jan 21 Aberdeen Asset
Management is not looking for any major acquisitions following
its purchase of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP),
but is interested in small deals, the fund manager's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
"We've got cash. We could spend if we wanted to. We could
spend $100 million without affecting our regulatory capital,"
Martin Gilbert told Reuters on the fringes of the World Economic
Forum in Davos.
However, Aberdeen is not in talks about any acquisitions at
present. "There's nothing actively on the go at the moment,"
Gilbert said.
Gilbert said Aberdeen was better balanced since its
acquisition of SWIP in 2013, but there was room to grow its
existing business in fixed income, property and solutions.
"Equity products are full. Emerging markets are out of
fashion," he said.
"I don't see any reason why we can't grow organically," he
said, adding this could be achieved through having the right
processes and distribution team.
(Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)