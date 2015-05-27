Aberdeen Asset Management says to buy U.S. firm Flag Capital Management

BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
LONDON May 27 British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. private equity and real asset-focused peer Flag Capital Management for an undisclosed amount.
Flag managed around $6.3 billion in assets across a range of small-to-mid-cap private equity, and real assets in the United States, as well as private equity in the Asia-Pacific region at end-December, Aberdeen said in a statement.
The deal will take Aberdeen's private equity unit to roughly $15 billion of assets under management and the broader alternatives platform to $21.3 billion, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.