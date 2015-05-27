版本:
Aberdeen Asset Management says to buy U.S. firm Flag Capital Management

LONDON May 27 British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. private equity and real asset-focused peer Flag Capital Management for an undisclosed amount.

Flag managed around $6.3 billion in assets across a range of small-to-mid-cap private equity, and real assets in the United States, as well as private equity in the Asia-Pacific region at end-December, Aberdeen said in a statement.

The deal will take Aberdeen's private equity unit to roughly $15 billion of assets under management and the broader alternatives platform to $21.3 billion, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
