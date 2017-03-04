Aberdeen exploring options for tie-up with Standard Life - Sky

LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen
Asset Management is exploring possible options for a
tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on
Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52
billion).
The deal could involve a full merger or a tie-up between
Aberdeen and Standard Life Investments, the insurer's asset
management arm, according to unnamed sources cited by Sky.
Standard Life declined to comment, while Aberdeen could not
be immediately reached for comment.
A competitive environment and the need to cost-cuts is
fuelling merger activity in the fund management sector, with
London-based asset manager Henderson Group agreeing to
buy U.S. rival Janus Capital Group Inc last year in an
all-share $6 billion deal.
Both Aberdeen and Standard Life Investments' flagship GARS
multi-asset funds saw outflows last quarter, and Standard Life
Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said the firm was "continually
scanning the horizon to see what's available" when it came to
M&A.
Standard Life has a market cap of 7.5 billion pounds, with
Aberdeen roughly half the size.
($1 = 0.8134 pounds)
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Alexander Smith)