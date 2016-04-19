版本:
MOVES-Aberdeen Asset names Campbell Fleming as global head of distribution

April 19 British fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management Plc named Campbell Fleming as its global head of distribution.

Campbell, who succeeds John Brett, is currently chief executive-EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik)

