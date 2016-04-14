版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 18:40 BJT

MOVES-Aberdeen AM names Martin Jennings as Aberdeen Digital head

April 14 Aberdeen Asset Management Plc said it appointed Martin Jennings to the newly created role of head of Aberdeen Digital, a division within the company.

In his new role, Jennings will develop and implement a business plan for the company to capitalize on new technology changes in the fund management industry.

He will report to Chief Executive Officer Martin Gilbert, and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer Iain Plunkett.

Jennings was previously chief executive of FNZ in UK and Australia. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐