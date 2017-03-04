Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions

LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen
Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are
exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a
statement.
Aberdeen shareholders would own 33.3 percent of the combined
group under the terms of the potential merger, with Standard
Life shareholders owning the other 66.7 percent, the companies
said.
"Further to the recent press speculation the boards of
Standard Life and Aberdeen confirm that they are in discussions
in relation to a possible all-share merger," they said.
"The potential merger represents an excellent opportunity to
leverage Standard Life and Aberdeen's combined strengths to
create a world class investment company."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)