UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up

* Firms discussing all-share merger
* Standard Life investors would own two thirds of new firm
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds
(Adds detail, background)
By Alistair Smout and Simon Jessop
LONDON, March 4 Standard Life and
Aberdeen Asset Management, two of Scotland's most
well-known financial firms, are in talks over an 11 billion
pound ($13.5 billion) tie-up to create Britain's largest
investment manager.
Fund management companies across the globe have been
burdened with rising regulatory costs and pressure to lower fees
in the face of weak average returns and growing competition from
cheaper, index-tracking rivals, driving consolidation among
smaller and mid-sized managers.
Standard Life is roughly twice the size of Aberdeen at 7.5
billion pounds and historically famous for selling insurance,
tracing its roots back to the 19th century, while Aberdeen is
one of Europe's largest listed fund firms.
In recent years Standard Life has built up its Standard Life
Investments asset management arm. SLI and Aberdeen now manage
broadly similar amounts across stocks, bonds and other assets,
and together they would manage assets of about 660 billion
pounds for a range of retail and institutional clients.
That is more than double those of Henderson Group
and Janus Capital Group, which last year agreed their
own $6 billion all-share merger, as well as Schroders,
currently Britain's biggest listed asset manager with nearly 400
billion pounds in assets.
The firms, which both have a large presence in Edinburgh as
well as offices and sales teams across the world, said without
elaborating that they saw "significant synergy potential",
raising the prospect of job losses among their nearly 10,000
workers.
"Further to the recent press speculation the Boards of
Standard Life and Aberdeen confirm that they are in discussions
in relation to a possible all-share merger of Standard Life and
Aberdeen," they said, confirming an earlier Sky News report.
"The potential merger represents an excellent opportunity to
leverage Standard Life and Aberdeen's combined strengths to
create a world class investment company," they said.
Under the terms of the proposed deal, Aberdeen shareholders
would own 33.3 percent of the combined group under the terms of
the potential merger, with Standard Life shareholders owning the
other 66.7 percent, the companies said.
Aberdeen shareholders would receive 0.757 of a new Standard
Life ordinary share for each Aberdeen ordinary share. Other
terms of the proposed deal were still being discussed, they
said, suggesting much work still needs to be done before any
formal offer can be made to both firms and their shareholders.
Standard Life Chairman Gerry Grimstone would become chairman
of the board of the combined group, with Aberdeen Chairman Simon
Troughton becoming deputy chairman of a board that would have
equal numbers of directors from both companies.
Keith Skeoch, chief executive of Standard Life, and Martin
Gilbert, his counterpart at Aberdeen, would share the CEO's role
at the new company, while Bill Rattray would become chief
financial officer.
A successful takeover offer from Standard Life would mark a
positive end to a tough few years for Gilbert, who helped found
Aberdeen in 1983, after the firm's focus on emerging markets
left it exposed when the asset class fell out of investor
favour.
Last month it reported its 15th straight quarter of
outflows, and analysts said they were pessimistic about its
prospects for organic growth even as Gilbert himself voiced
optimism about the outlook for emerging markets.
($1 = 0.8134 pounds)
