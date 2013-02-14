Aberdeen Asset to buy Artio Global for about $175 mln

BRIEF-Jaguar Animal health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period
* Jaguar Animal Health-entered exclusive 60-day evaluation period,starting April 3,with multinational Animal Health Pharmaceutical firm regarding equilevia
Feb 14 Britain's Aberdeen Asset Management PLC said it would buy New York-based asset management firm Artio Global Investors Inc for about $175 million in cash to expand its North American distribution network.
The purchase price of $2.75 per share represents a premium of about 34 percent on Artio's closing price on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
As of Dec. 31, Artio managed assets of about $14.3 billion on behalf of retail and institutional clients.
The deal is expected to be earnings enhancing from the outset, Aberdeen said.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2013, the company said in a statement.
"The integration of Artio's operations will strengthen further our U.S. fixed income expertise, in particular the addition of U.S. total return and global high yield products," Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen said.
J.P Morgan is acting as financial adviser to Aberdeen.
March 28 Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher ticket prices and on-board spending.
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.