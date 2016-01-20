版本:
MOVES-Aberdeen AM names James Hughes head of insurance solutions

Jan 20 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC named James Hughes head of insurance solutions, a newly created role in its investment solutions business.

Hughes joins from Gottex Asset Management (U.K.) Ltd, the U.K. subsidiary of Gottex Fund Management, where he was managing director for multi-asset solutions. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

