MOVES-Aberdeen AM names James Hughes head of insurance solutions

BRIEF-Richelieu Hardware Q4 earnings per share C$0.33
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Aberdeen Asset Management PLC named James Hughes head of insurance solutions, a newly created role in its investment solutions business.
Hughes joins from Gottex Asset Management (U.K.) Ltd, the U.K. subsidiary of Gottex Fund Management, where he was managing director for multi-asset solutions. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Fourth-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $218.0 million, compared with $200.1 million for corresponding quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, Jan 19 Canadian exporters are scrambling to find ways to avoid a potential 10 percent import tax promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, including the possible shifting of production or supply lines south of the border.
* FirstEnergy - Will recognize pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of about $266 million associated with power stations sold to Aspen Generating