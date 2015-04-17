Spain's Abertis sells out of airports business with DCA disposal

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
MADRID, April 17 Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis said on Friday it had reached a deal to sell its remaining stakes in airports to Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) for 177 million euros ($190.5 million).
Abertis - which will exit airports ventures entirely with this sale after several disposals in the past two years - said it would make a 40-million-euro capital gain from selling Desarollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias (DCA) to GAP.
DCA has a 74.5 percent stake in the firm which runs Montego Bay airport in Jamaica, and a 14.77 percent stake in the one running Santiago de Chile's airport. ($1 = 0.9292 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Elias Rodriguez, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.