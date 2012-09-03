UPDATE 1-Brookfield to buy 5 pct of Abertis shares in OHL Brazil deal

MADRID, Sept 3 Spanish toll road operator
Abertis said on Monday U.S. fund Brookfield
Infrastructure would buy 5 percent of the firm's shares
as part of a joint deal to buy a stake in OHL's highway
assets in Brazil.
Abertis, which announced its partnership with Brookfield in
August, said the U.S. fund will buy 4.9 percent of Abertis'
shares at 10.68 euros ($13.44) per share, close to the closing
price for Madrid-listed Abertis shares on Monday.
Abertis and Brookfield will exchange 10 percent of Abertis'
total shares for Participes Brasil, which owns 60 percent of OHL
Brasil.
Abertis will also pay 10.7 million euros and take on 504
million euros of OHL Brazil's debt.
In a stock market notice, Abertis said the deal should be
done before the end of November. The firm is waiting for a
decision from Brazilian regulators over whether it would have to
bid for the remaining stake of OHL's Brazilian unit.